Henry George Largey
Age 86, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on March 10, 2019. A funeral mass celebrating his life will begin at 10:30 AM, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA/Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or Alzheimers/Parkinsons Association, 2300 5th Avenue Suite 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach. A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019