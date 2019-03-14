Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Henry Largey
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Age 86, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on March 10, 2019. A funeral mass celebrating his life will begin at 10:30 AM, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA/Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or Alzheimers/Parkinsons Association, 2300 5th Avenue Suite 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach. A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
