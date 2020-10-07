1/1
Henry "Duke" Herbert
Henry "Duke" Herbert

Stuart - Henry "Duke" Herbert, 86 of Stuart, Florida departed this life on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Born March 10, 1934 in Moorehaven, FL to Neta Everett Herbert-Hallback and Cleve Herbert, having 1 brother and 4 sisters.

Henry was an Army Veteran proudly serving in the Korean War, a Martin County Deputy Sheriff and retired from the Martin County School District in 2016.

He enjoyed fishing and barbequing for the community.

He is survived by his wife Thelma C. Herbert, sister Helen Madden, brother Cleve Herbert Jr., children - Cheryl H. Haynes with Louversa Thomas Herbert; Henry Jason Herbert Jr., and Desiree H. Jackson with Thelma; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.




Published in TC Palm from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
