|
|
Henry Parman, Jr.
Vero Beach - Henry "Hank" Oland Parman Jr., Lt. Colonel USAF, Retired, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. He was 96 years old.
Hank Parman was born in Boulder, Colorado February 13, 1924. He was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth Boyd Parman and Henry Oland Parman Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Sue Douglas Parman, his sister Nora Jean Webster of Vero Beach, Florida and his children Ann E. Parman of Macon, Georgia and Robert H. Parman of Orlando, Florida.
He spent his later childhood in Dayton, Ohio where he graduated from Fairview High School. After high school he received a B.S. degree from Ohio State University class of 1946. He later attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C. receiving a Master of Business Administration degree in 1960. While attending Ohio State he was a member of the Beta Omega chapter of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and Romophos Honorary Society. Throughout high school and college he was an active football player, playing at Ohio State under Coach Paul Brown. Hank's love of sports carried through his life, he could be seen on many Vero Beach tennis courts until a fall at age 86 ended his ability to continue the sport he loved.
Hank was commissioned in the United States Army Air Corps as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1944 and continued his distinguished career in the United States Air force until his retirement in 1965. He was a rated Command Pilot for B-24, B-25, B-29, C-54 and C-97 aircraft with over 6000 hours of flying time. During his Air Force career he served as Plane Officer at Strategic Air Command Headquarters, Omaha, Nebraska and at Air Force Headquarters, Washington, D.C. He followed his Air Force career as a manager for the Boeing Aircraft Company through the Apollo moon landing program in 1969, working in Seattle Washington and at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Hank continued his love of flying owning several planes and flying throughout Florida and Georgia.
Hank married his wife Sue Douglas February 14, 1949. Sue graduated from University of Iowa with a B.A. in Sociology. She served on staff support during Operation Sandstone tests on Kwajalein Atoll and Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. Hank met Sue on one of is squadron's transports returning from Kwajalein. They have two children Ann Elizabeth Parman and Robert Henry Parman. During his time at the Cape he rediscovered Vero Beach and the Treasure Coast where had been involved in real estate development projects including an orange grove and the Queen's Cove development in St. Lucie County as early as 1960. The Parmans moved permanently to Vero Beach where they have resided since 1967. The Parmans have been members of several area clubs including: Johns Island Club, The Moorings, Riomar Bay Yacht Club, Vero Beach County Club and others.
After moving to Vero Beach, Hank started a full-time real estate career working for two years as a salesman before going in to business for himself. He was one of the first in the county to work with a franchise beginning the Gallery of Homes in Vero Beach and Port St. Lucie. The two Gallery of Homes locations were sold to Gallery of Homes of Palm Beach in 1979, after the sale he focused primarily on commercial and industrial properties. Throughout the 1970's and 1980's He was involved in many important development projects that helped shape the community he loved, Vero Beach. Some of his notable development projects included Villamar Condominiums, Racquet Club Condominiums on Conn Beach, Bay Island Club and Wyn Cove. He also helped to assemble the land for the Grand Harbor development. Hank has been active in Vero Beach and Indian River County Realtors activities for many years, he remained a member of the Realtors Association of Indian River County until 2019. He served as president of the Association (then the Vero Beach Board of Realtors) in 1981 and he was vice president of the Florida Realtors Association in 1982. In 2011 he was honored as Realtor Emeritus by the National Association of Realtors. He is deeply loved by family and friends.
A private family service was held in Vero Beach.
Internment at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020