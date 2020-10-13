Henry R. Kropp



Vero Beach - Dick Kropp, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, surrounded by family, after 91 years of a life well lived.



He was born in Bergenfield, New Jersey, son of the late Henry and Helen Kropp. Devoted and loving father of Richard Kropp, Irene Kropp, William Kropp, Kerry Kropp-Watlington, and the late Jeanne Kropp-Schnitzler. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Patricia (Monahan). Cherished grandfather of Ian, Scott, and Jake Long; Michael, Daniel, and Laura Kropp; Matthew Farrell; Luke, Ben, and Remy Schnitzler; and Will and Anna Kropp. Great grandfather to Jackson, Allison, and Ella Long. He is survived by his sister Nancy McMahon.



A veteran of the Navy, he graduated from the New York Maritime Academy at Fort Schuyler, New York, and he received his Master's Degree from Columbia University in New York and his PhD from the Union Institute in Ohio. He spent the majority of his career as the Director of Market Research for the General Foods Corporation, and he was a post-graduate Professor at the University of Georgia, a published author, a painter, an avid golfer, and a lover of the great outdoors.



In his memory, donations can be made to the National Park Association.









