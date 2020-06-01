Henry Thomas Coleman-Davis
Vero Beach - Henry Thomas (Tom) Coleman-Davis passed away on May 20th in Vero Beach, Florida. He was born June 24th, 1927 in White Plains, New York, son of Olga Schlie and Thomas Tilden Coleman-Davis. At the age of nine, his family moved to Miami, Florida where his father went to work for the fledgling Pan American World Airways. He graduated from Ponce de Leon High School in Coral Gables. He entered the Army and served as a Lieutenant in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper. After discharge he visited his father who was then manager for Pan Am in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He fell in love with the island and in particular with Angeles Pagan Vidal. They married in 1950 and he returned to the US to study architecture at Columbia University in New York from which he graduated with distinction. The marriage produced four children: Viki (Clem) Schaub, JR (Elsa) Coleman-Davis, John (Judy) Coleman-Davis and Peter (Teri) Coleman-Davis. His professional career started in San Juan, Puerto Rico, first with the firm Schimmelpfenning, Ruiz y Gonzales and shortly thereafter in a principal role with the firm of Toro-Ferrer Arquitectos, where he worked on numerous hotel projects included La Concha, Cerromar Beach, Beach Village and Harborside at Palmas del Mar and Riomar Resort. He founded his own firm, HTC Davis AIA Architect and completed numerous residential projects as well as historic preservation projects in the old city of San Juan. He was part of the group that founded the school of architecture at the University of Puerto Rico and continued his academic career at Tulane University and Louisiana State University at Lafayette. After leaving academia, he joined his son in law, Clem Schaub, at the firm Clemens Bruns Schaub Architect & Associates in Vero Beach and continued working until the age of 88. He would continue his love for his adopted homeland, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. "Architect of Architects" his passion towards design made him a mentor and teacher to many young architects that today are outstanding in their field or in their pursuit of academia. He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Olga Close, brother George and grandson, Coleman Schaub. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Angeles, his four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be private and internment will be in Puerto Rico.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Vero Beach - Henry Thomas (Tom) Coleman-Davis passed away on May 20th in Vero Beach, Florida. He was born June 24th, 1927 in White Plains, New York, son of Olga Schlie and Thomas Tilden Coleman-Davis. At the age of nine, his family moved to Miami, Florida where his father went to work for the fledgling Pan American World Airways. He graduated from Ponce de Leon High School in Coral Gables. He entered the Army and served as a Lieutenant in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper. After discharge he visited his father who was then manager for Pan Am in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He fell in love with the island and in particular with Angeles Pagan Vidal. They married in 1950 and he returned to the US to study architecture at Columbia University in New York from which he graduated with distinction. The marriage produced four children: Viki (Clem) Schaub, JR (Elsa) Coleman-Davis, John (Judy) Coleman-Davis and Peter (Teri) Coleman-Davis. His professional career started in San Juan, Puerto Rico, first with the firm Schimmelpfenning, Ruiz y Gonzales and shortly thereafter in a principal role with the firm of Toro-Ferrer Arquitectos, where he worked on numerous hotel projects included La Concha, Cerromar Beach, Beach Village and Harborside at Palmas del Mar and Riomar Resort. He founded his own firm, HTC Davis AIA Architect and completed numerous residential projects as well as historic preservation projects in the old city of San Juan. He was part of the group that founded the school of architecture at the University of Puerto Rico and continued his academic career at Tulane University and Louisiana State University at Lafayette. After leaving academia, he joined his son in law, Clem Schaub, at the firm Clemens Bruns Schaub Architect & Associates in Vero Beach and continued working until the age of 88. He would continue his love for his adopted homeland, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. "Architect of Architects" his passion towards design made him a mentor and teacher to many young architects that today are outstanding in their field or in their pursuit of academia. He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Olga Close, brother George and grandson, Coleman Schaub. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Angeles, his four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be private and internment will be in Puerto Rico.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.