Services
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Annunziata
9305 Clayton Rd. at Cella Rd
Ladue, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Condie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Douglas "Bert" Condie Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Douglas "Bert" Condie Iii Obituary
Herbert Douglas "Bert" Condie, III

St. Louis, MO - Of St. Louis, MO and Vero Beach, FL. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the age of 82. Son of the late Herbert Douglas Condie Jr. and Marie Eleanor Busch Condie; beloved husband of Karen Giesler Condie; dearest father of Melissa Covington Condie; dear brother of Parker Busch Condie (Margot), Laurence King Condie (Ellen), Alice Condie Behan (Pat) and Eleanor Condie Armstrong (Chris).

Bert attended St. Louis Country Day School and graduated from Portsmouth Priory. He then attended Brown University and graduated from Washington University. Bert had served as the Director of Creative Services and Operations for D'Arcy Advertising Agency.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Rd. at Cella Rd., on Saturday, February 15, at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Missouri Historical Society, The St. Louis Zoo, The St. Louis Symphony or to The Missouri Botanical Garden.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in Vero Beach at a date to be announced.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -