|
|
Herbert Scott, Jr
Stuart - Herbert E. Scott, Jr., 87, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Brookdale Jensen Beach, under the caring eye of staff and Hospice and surrounded by family. Born in Long Branch, New Jersey, he had a long career with the Bell Telephone Company, beginning in Red Bank, New Jersey, transferring to Florida in 1971 and retiring in Jensen Beach in 1983. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a dedicated volunteer with the Eatontown First Aid Squad and Ex Captain, volunteer with the Eatontown Fire Department, and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hobe Sound. He was predeceased by parents, Herbert E. and Minerva (Joerg) Scott, Sr., and his brother Charles G. Scott. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lenore (Horner) Scott, his three sons, Herbert Scott (Jill) of Rockwall, TX, Charles Scott (Rachel) of Stuart, FL, Stephen Scott of Port St. Lucie, FL, his daughter, Deborah Scott Pitchford, of Stuart, FL, five grandchildren, Christopher Scott, Cory Scott, Allan J. Pitchford (Suzanne), Katherine Pitchford Boyer (Dustin), Shelby Scott, and seven great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service 11 am Saturday, June 29, 2019, Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, 950 SE Monterey Road, Stuart, FL with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997, 772-403-4500 or www.TreasureHealth.org in Herb's memory. Online Guestbook at www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 26, 2019