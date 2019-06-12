Herbert Swain Pendergraft, Jr. was born on March 21, 1931 to the late Herbert and Louise Pendergraft of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. A graduate of the University of North Carolina, he served in the US Naval Reserve, and taught French at Western Carolina College and Indian River Community College, as well as elementary school in Jamaica and Indiana. After retiring, he was one of Wal-Mart's most cheerful greeters.



Herb was predeceased by his parents and his wife of 64 years, Jane Rogers Pendergraft in 2018; his infant son, George Swain Pendergraft; and his grandson, Adam Gillette. He passed away peacefully in his sleep, ready to be reunited with these and other loved ones.



Herb is survived by his sister, Kristi Mann of Chapel Hill; daughters, Rebecca Burgess (Rob) of Siler City, NC and Ellen Gillette (David) of Fort Pierce. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the lights of his life: grandchildren- Rachel Fletcher, Caleb Gillette, Laura Yount, Terri Gillette, Ben Yount (Christie), and Becky Ellingson (Scott); and great-grandchildren- Madeleine Yount, Jasmine Gillette, Lance Bianchini, Heidie Yount, Adam Gillette II, Aubrey Ellingson, Randall Blanchard III, Daniella Bianchini, Leia Fletcher, Brady Ellingson, Carmine Pagano, and Axl Yount.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Port St. Lucie Restorative and Healthcare for their care and compassion in the last year.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM at Haisley Funeral Home, 3015 Okeechobee Road, Fort Pierce, FL. The family also invites you to join them for burial at White City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed



