Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Southside Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Forbes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman "Pete" Forbes Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herman "Pete" Forbes Jr. Obituary
Herman "Pete" Forbes, Jr.

Age 86, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away on February 28, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southside Christian Church, 3822 Edwards Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.

A service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Southside Christian Church. Private will burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now