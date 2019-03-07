|
Herman "Pete" Forbes, Jr.
Age 86, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away on February 28, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southside Christian Church, 3822 Edwards Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.
A service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Southside Christian Church. Private will burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019