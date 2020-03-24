|
Herman Roy Summerlin, Sr.
St. Lucie Village - Herman Roy Summerlin, Sr, the son of Richard Robert Summerlin, Sr and Claudia Ramsey went peacefully to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020. Born May 4, 1938 he was a member of one of Florida's pioneering families, which as an avid historian, he was very proud of.
He attended St. Lucie School as an elementary student and later attended Dan Mc Carty High School. He was of the Baptist Faith. Herman was a volunteer firefighter, Charter member of the Conservation Alliance of St. Lucie County, Charter Member of Organized Fisherman of Florida (which Herman formed with his brother Astor Summerlin), member of the Moose Lodge, member of the Marine Industries Association and a founding member of the Annual St. Lucie County Christmas Boat Parade.
As a 3rd generation St. Lucian, Herman spent most of his life on the river he loved so much. As a child, his family depended on the river as a source of food. As an adult, he found the river was a source of income Herman owned and operated his first business Summerlin's Seafood at the age of 25. At 28, he purchased a seafood market and renamed it Summerlin's Baywood Fisheries. Later in the 70's, he started a marine construction company, Seven Seas, which is still open and family operated as Summerlin's Marine Construction. Herman's work includes constructing docks and seawalls, building artificial reefs, removal of derelict vessels and installation of Navigation markers all over the State of Florida.
Herman was also a philanthropist. Beginning in his childhood, Herman helped organize fish fry's for the local community with his father. As the years went by, Herman used his fish fry's as a charity, constantly hosting them as a way to help raise money for those in need. Herman's help of the poor and needy was well known throughout the county.
Herman was a simple man who lived by the tides. He spent many hours cast netting mullet and smoking them. He appreciated a good rum and coke. He loved reminiscing with old friends.
Herman is survived by his wife Karen, sons Herman Roy Summerlin, Jr (Ann), James Summerlin, David Summerlin, daughters Susie Quandt, Jan Hagan, Peggy Allen (Bobby), and Joy Yancy (Robbie) and step children Jesse Davis (Anna), Jamie Davis and Jennifer Davis and his sister Mary Ann Price. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his daughter Pamela (newborn), his brothers Richard Robert (Dick) Summerlin, Jr, Bryant (Astor) Summerlin, Joseph (Archie) Summerlin, Charles Ramsey, Dennis Brittain Summerlin and sisters Manetta Gould, Charlotte Summerlin, Lucille Richardson.
Herman was a self- made man of many talents. His family was always his first priority. His generosity is legendary. He never knew a lazy day and his accomplishments are too numerous to mention. If you were lucky enough to call him a friend, you were pretty lucky.
A private burial washeld at Riverview Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to St. Lucie School House in St. Lucie Village or St. Lucie County Regional History Center.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020