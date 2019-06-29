|
Hester Armstrong
- - Hester Armstrong passed away, peacefully, June 13, 2019 at Martin Nursing and Rehabilitation, Stuart, Florida. She was born in Barberton, Ohio and was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School, with previous residences in Worthington, Ohio and West Barnstable, Massachusetts. She had an associate degree from Ohio Institute for Medical Assistants working as a lab technician and later as a bank trust manager. She was a member of Stuart Congregational Church, active in the choir and a member of the Treasure Coast Community Singers. She was an accomplished pianist and loved to travel pursuing her other passion, photography. She is survived by sons, Mark Johnson and partner Janice Monks of Dublin, Ohio, Michael Johnson and his wife Suzi of Las Vegas, Nevada, grandsons, Cam Johnson and Matthew Johnson. Her daughter, Wendy Johnson, preceded her death as did her brothers Jim and Tom Armstrong and sister Mary Lois Strode.
Published in the TC Palm on June 29, 2019