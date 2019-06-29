Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
Resources
More Obituaries for Hester Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hester Armstrong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hester Armstrong Obituary
Hester Armstrong

- - Hester Armstrong passed away, peacefully, June 13, 2019 at Martin Nursing and Rehabilitation, Stuart, Florida. She was born in Barberton, Ohio and was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School, with previous residences in Worthington, Ohio and West Barnstable, Massachusetts. She had an associate degree from Ohio Institute for Medical Assistants working as a lab technician and later as a bank trust manager. She was a member of Stuart Congregational Church, active in the choir and a member of the Treasure Coast Community Singers. She was an accomplished pianist and loved to travel pursuing her other passion, photography. She is survived by sons, Mark Johnson and partner Janice Monks of Dublin, Ohio, Michael Johnson and his wife Suzi of Las Vegas, Nevada, grandsons, Cam Johnson and Matthew Johnson. Her daughter, Wendy Johnson, preceded her death as did her brothers Jim and Tom Armstrong and sister Mary Lois Strode.
Published in the TC Palm on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now