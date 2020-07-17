Hilbert Eugene NaceStuart - Hilbert Eugene (Gene) Nace passed away on July 15, 2020 in Stuart, Florida. He was born in Paducah, Kentucky on August 21, 1926, son of William M. and Lucille Green Nace. He served in the Army Air Corps for two years during World War II, after which he attended Murray State College. He was employed by a national finance company in various Indiana cities for 10 years prior to moving to Florida in 1958, where he joined the banking industry. For the next 28 years, he was an executive of the same group of banks, retiring in 1986 as President and Chief Executive Officer of The First Bankers, NA, Pompano Beach Florida. He and his wife Marjorie lived in Mariner Sands Country Club in Stuart, where they were members of the club and Mariner Sands Chapel. Inurnment will be in the Chapel Memorial Gardens in a private ceremony.He is survived by his son Gary Stephen Nace (spouse Corinne), grandsons Evan and Spence, all of Germantown, TN; granddaughter Lydia Suitt (Canaan) of Williamsburg, VA; brothers Larry (Peggy) and Kenneth Nace; stepchildren Jeffrey Harris, David Harris (Dorothy), Priscilla Harris, Susan Oland (Richard); and step grandchildren Alexandria Eldridge (Dustin), Matthew Ebert, Victoria Harris, and Michael Harris. Mr. Nace was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Marjorie Harris McKeague, who he always described as his Guardian Angel and "hero", and the love of his life.