|
|
Holly Rubin Sills
Vero Beach - Holly Rubin Sills, age 64, of Vero Beach, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 following a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Hollywood, FL and was a lifelong resident of the state. Holly lived in several cities and towns from The Keys to the Ft. Lauderdale area, to Jacksonville Beach. She has been a resident of Vero Beach since 2013.
Holly retired from JM Family Enterprises, 20 years ago, after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Prior, she worked as a Senior Vice President for Citibank. She was also a successful Realtor, most recently with Billero & Billero, of Vero Beach.
Holly was a surfing pioneer for women and was one of the first female surfing champions on Florida's East Coast. She is enshrined in surfing museums and surfing Halls of Fame in Jacksonville Beach and Cocoa Beach.
Holly was a philanthropist and co-founder of Deliver the Dream, a nonprofit that helps families with serious illnesses. She spent her life giving to others.
Holly was a graduate of the University of Virginia's Finance & Banking Program.
Survivors include her loving, forever husband, Gary Sills; her son and life's treasure, Monte Ritz and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Ritz; five grandchildren, Henry Ritz, Rose Ritz, Jackson Marchetti, Lucas Marchetti, and Olivia Marchetti; brother, Larry Rubin, and sisters, Laurie Loest and Sharon Ridlan. She is also survived by two stepdaughters, Jaclyn Sills-Dellegrazie and Erica Marchetti, and several cousins and relatives.
Holly was predeceased by her parents, Harry C. Rubin and Evelyn Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions be made to your favorite charities in Holly's name.
An online guestbook is available at www.lowth erfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020