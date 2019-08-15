|
Hooshang Hooshmand, M.D.
Vero Beach - Dr. Hooshang Hooshmand (or "Hoosh" as he was lovingly known) passed away Friday August 9, 2019, age 84, at his home in Vero Beach, Florida with his family by his side. He was born November 16, 1934 in Tehran, Iran to the late Hassan and Zahra Hooshmand.
He received his doctorate of Neurosurgery and Neurology from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and then became an Associate Professor at the Medical College of Virginia. He was the first to establish Neurology and Neurosurgery in Vero Beach area. His passions included backgammon, tennis, and especially fishing... his grandchildren named him "Paw Paw Fish".
He is preceded in death by his sister Dr. Shamsi Hooshmand and his parents. Survivors include his wife Clara Jo Hooshmand of Vero Beach, Florida, daughters Eva Hooshmand of Eva, TN; Zara (Ronald) Myers of Vero Beach, Florida; Mary Margaret (Chris) Trent of Vero Beach, Florida and grandchildren Kevin (Korryna) Finkelstein, David Finkelstein, Caroline Finkelstein, Krista Trent, and Cameron Trent, four brothers and two sisters.
He will live in our memories as a man of intelligence, generosity, joy, love, happiness and his uproarious laughter.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 2 PM on August 17, 2019 at St Helen's Church. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to StJude.org/donate
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 15, 2019