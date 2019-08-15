Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
St Helen's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Hooshang Hooshmand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hooshang Hooshmand M.D.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hooshang Hooshmand M.D. Obituary
Hooshang Hooshmand, M.D.

Vero Beach - Dr. Hooshang Hooshmand (or "Hoosh" as he was lovingly known) passed away Friday August 9, 2019, age 84, at his home in Vero Beach, Florida with his family by his side. He was born November 16, 1934 in Tehran, Iran to the late Hassan and Zahra Hooshmand.

He received his doctorate of Neurosurgery and Neurology from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and then became an Associate Professor at the Medical College of Virginia. He was the first to establish Neurology and Neurosurgery in Vero Beach area. His passions included backgammon, tennis, and especially fishing... his grandchildren named him "Paw Paw Fish".

He is preceded in death by his sister Dr. Shamsi Hooshmand and his parents. Survivors include his wife Clara Jo Hooshmand of Vero Beach, Florida, daughters Eva Hooshmand of Eva, TN; Zara (Ronald) Myers of Vero Beach, Florida; Mary Margaret (Chris) Trent of Vero Beach, Florida and grandchildren Kevin (Korryna) Finkelstein, David Finkelstein, Caroline Finkelstein, Krista Trent, and Cameron Trent, four brothers and two sisters.

He will live in our memories as a man of intelligence, generosity, joy, love, happiness and his uproarious laughter.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 2 PM on August 17, 2019 at St Helen's Church. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to StJude.org/donate
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hooshang's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now