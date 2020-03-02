|
Horace S. Webb
Horace S. Webb, 79, passed away at his home on February 20, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Guthrie, Oklahoma on July 21, 1940, son of Reverend James Webb and Zelma Christmas Webb, both deceased, Webb was a retired corporate executive from two Fortune 100 companies, an avid golfer and a frequent world traveler. Webb's career has also included service as an officer of the US Air Force, two Presidential appointments and ownership of a small fine wine distribution business. Webb has served on numerous community boards in the communities in which he lived. He grew up in Chicago, Illinois and graduated in the class of 1961 from Howard University in Washington, DC.
Webb is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Theora "Bunny", sons Richard (Michele Riley); Robert (Alice Cheng); grandchildren Jakiah and Amani; brother Paul Christmas(Janetta Webb), nephews Paul Eugene (Corlis), Steven, (Kimberly Thacker), Peter (Eric Blomquist) and David. His son Ronald Eugene died in 2006.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Saturday, March 14 at 10:00AM, 210 Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, Florida. The cremains will be interred, in a private family ceremony, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Foundation, PO Box 9010, Stuart FL 34995 or The Community Foundation Martin St. Lucie, 851 SE Monterey Commons Boulevard, Stuart FL 34996 or The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 11515W Del Rio Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020