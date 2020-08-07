Howard E. Voss, MD, MACP
Stuart - Dr. Howard Evans Voss, age 85, passed away suddenly at home on 7/26/2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Stuart, FL for the past 25 years.
He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Union College 1957; New York University School of Medicine 1961.
He was a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine, and of the American Board of Internal Medicine Subspecialty Board of Allergy and Immunology, with recertification in 1977. He served as an Officer in the Army 1966-1968. He was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, of the American College of Allergy, and of the American College of Allergists. He served as President of the New York Allergy Society from 1976 to 1977 and President of the New England Society of Allergy from 1979 to 1980. He additionally served on the Editorial Board for Proceedings of the New England Society of Allergy from 1981 to 1985. He held the academic appointment of Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at New York University School of Medicine from 1973 to 1977 and was co-Director of their Post Graduate Course in Allergy and Clinical Immunology from 1972 to 1973. Other professional organization positions of Chair that he held were for the American College of Allergists Symposium on Stinging Insect Hypersensitivity in April 1981, for the Penicillin Study Group of the American Academy of Allergy from 1979 to 1981, and for the Ethics Committee of the American Academy of Allergy from 1979 to 1980. Early in his academic career, he conducted landmark studies on the nature of penicillin allergy, resulting in 3 widely recognized papers that enunciated the underlying pathophysiologic mechanisms.
After 27 years of private practice, he and his wife, Sally, moved to FL in 1995. They then joined Stuart Congregational Church where they both served as Deacons and cherished many friendships. They enjoyed their Ocean House friendships and their weekly bridge games and he looked forward to his poker nights. They appreciated art and music and supported the Atlantic Classical Orchestra. He joined Volunteers in Medicine Clinic in 1998 and subsequently became the Medical Director and CEO volunteering his time and expertise for 20 years. He has said many times that his private practice medical career was prologue to his career at VIM Clinic. He loved medicine and emphasized that it was a privilege to be a physician, give back, and teach those that came after him. In addition to his son and daughter-in-law, of whom he was so proud, he spoke fondly of the VIM Clinic family which included the staff, volunteers, patients and supporters. He was a founding board member and past president of The Friends of Volunteers in Medicine Clinic. He was a member of the Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Auxiliary for 22 years.
In 2004, he was awarded the Florida Physician Humanitarian of the Year Award, and in 2005, the New York University School of Medicine Alumni Leadership Award. In 2007, he was appointed Clinic Supervising Physician by the Florida Board of Medicine.
Dr. Voss achieved the academic appointment of Clinical Professor at Florida State University College of Medicine and Affiliate Professor at Florida Atlantic University College of Nursing where he additionally served as site coordinator and preceptor. He was awarded the American College of Physicians Oscar E. Edwards National Award for Volunteerism and Community Service. In 2010, he was recipient of President Barack Obama's Volunteer Service Award for Lifetime Achievement in Volunteerism and the Scripps Treasure Coast Newspaper's Health Care Heroes Award for Administrative Excellence. In 2012, Florida State University College of Medicine recognized Dr. Voss in its Gold Humanism Honor Society, for Exemplary Service, Integrity, Clinical Excellence, and Compassion. In 2012, the Florida Chapter of the American College of Physicians honored Dr. Voss with its Laureate Award for Commitment to Excellence in Medical Care, Education, or Research, and Service to their Community and the American College of Physicians. In 2015, The American College of Physicians bestowed their highest recognition by awarding him the title of Master of the American College of Physicians.
In an illustrious medical career that spanned fifty-nine years, Dr. Voss epitomized the highest values of his beloved profession and the most beautiful ideals that encompass education, skill, service, compassion, and integrity. Howard's passing is a loss to all of us, but it also unambiguously demonstrates how the ideals of one human life, and its commitment to fulfill one's destiny to its fullest, can achieve so much during its allotted span of time.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sally of 28 years, and leaves behind his beloved son, Daren, and daughter-in-law, Jane of Boca Raton, FL; sister-in-law, Alice Moskowitz and niece, Lauren Matiuk and daughter, Jessica Matiuk of Pompano Beach, FL; step-children, Julia Maycock and wife, Jill Thornton of Hamilton, MA, and their daughters, Rachel Deussom and husband Gabriel of Washington, DC and Hannah Giddings and her husband, Jarhon, of Chester, VA; step-son, Randall Maycock and his wife, Karen Barton-Maycock and their son, Isaac Maycock of San Francisco, CA.
A virtual celebration of life is planned for Saturday, 9/12/2020 at 1 pm EST.
Arrangements are being made through New Narrative in Vancouver, BC, Canada, https://www.newnarrative.ca/howardvoss
1-778-960-8782 PST
If interested in attending virtually, please send an email to
vim@vimclinic.net.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to
The Friends of Volunteers in Medicine Clinic, 417 SE Balboa Avenue, Stuart, FL 34994, https://vimclinic.net/
