Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
For more information about
Howard Curtis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard L. Curtis Jr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard L. Curtis Jr. Obituary
Howard L. Curtis, Jr.

Vero Beach, FL

Howard L. Curtis Jr., 91, passed February 7, 2019 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Fl.

He was born in Milford, Ct. and lived in Vero Beach coming from Hamden, Ct.

Howard served in the United States Army. He was a Staff Sergeant and served in both WWII and Korea.

He was a graduate of Bryant University (Providence, Rhode Island) with a bachelor's degree in accounting. Howard worked in telecommunications and retired as a payroll manager for SNET.

Survivors include wife Elizabeth Curtis of Vero Beach, son Howard Curtis III of Vero Beach, daughter Tracey Curtis (Tony Rodriguez) of San Diego, brother Charles Curtis of New Hampshire, grandchildren Jason Curtis of San Francisco and Jessica Curtis of Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Susan Curtis, brother Robert Curtis and Janet Curtis.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Services for Howard will be held on Monday 02/11/2019 at 11:00 AM at Strunk Funeral Home, 916 17th Street, Vero Beach Fl. 32960.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.