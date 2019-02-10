|
|
Howard L. Curtis, Jr.
Vero Beach, FL
Howard L. Curtis Jr., 91, passed February 7, 2019 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Fl.
He was born in Milford, Ct. and lived in Vero Beach coming from Hamden, Ct.
Howard served in the United States Army. He was a Staff Sergeant and served in both WWII and Korea.
He was a graduate of Bryant University (Providence, Rhode Island) with a bachelor's degree in accounting. Howard worked in telecommunications and retired as a payroll manager for SNET.
Survivors include wife Elizabeth Curtis of Vero Beach, son Howard Curtis III of Vero Beach, daughter Tracey Curtis (Tony Rodriguez) of San Diego, brother Charles Curtis of New Hampshire, grandchildren Jason Curtis of San Francisco and Jessica Curtis of Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Susan Curtis, brother Robert Curtis and Janet Curtis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Services for Howard will be held on Monday 02/11/2019 at 11:00 AM at Strunk Funeral Home, 916 17th Street, Vero Beach Fl. 32960.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 10, 2019