Hudson Jade Matakaetis
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Hudson Jade Matakaetis

Hudson Jade Matakaetis Obituary
Hudson Jade Matakaetis

Stuart - February 15, 2018, to October 27, 2019

Teardrops are falling....as we embrace this sad day.

Our sweet baby Hudson has just passed away.

So perfect her presence, so perfect her love, so perfect a gift from God.

Our entire family is grieving this tragic day...and although our grief is heavy we know

You are happy and you're not far away.

An angel so special, so perfect and pure you will live on forever in our hearts! We love you with all our hearts and we'll see you again our sweet baby girl.

Our precious little angel, Hudson Jade Matakaetis, beloved baby of Leanne Matakaetis and Michael Matakaetis of Stuart went to be with our lord on Sunday October 27th, 2019. Hudson laughed and smiled throughout her 20 months with all of us and brought so much joy and happiness to everyone she touched!

In addition to her parents, Hudson is survived by her big sister Harlow, paternal grandparents, Mike and Sherry Matakaetis, Maternal grandparents Tom and Pat Stevens, Great grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church in Stuart FL.

All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hudson's honor to St. Joseph Catholic Church.HudsonJade MatakaetisStuartwww.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
