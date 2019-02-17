|
Hugh S. Newman
Palm City, FL
Hugh S. Newman, 86, of Palm City, FL passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born to Hugh and Gertrude Newman in Great Neck, Long Island, NY lived in Port Washington, NY. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy.
Hugh retired to Palm City, FL in 1998 with his wife Helena and was a parishioner at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helena Newman of Palm City, FL and his two daughters Karen (Stanley) Newman of Amelia Island, FL and Pamela Newman of Palm City, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 17, 2019