Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh S. Newman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hugh S. Newman Obituary
Hugh S. Newman

Palm City, FL

Hugh S. Newman, 86, of Palm City, FL passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born to Hugh and Gertrude Newman in Great Neck, Long Island, NY lived in Port Washington, NY. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy.

Hugh retired to Palm City, FL in 1998 with his wife Helena and was a parishioner at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helena Newman of Palm City, FL and his two daughters Karen (Stanley) Newman of Amelia Island, FL and Pamela Newman of Palm City, FL.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.