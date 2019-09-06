Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Helen's Church
2085 Tallahassee Avenue,
Vero Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilsa Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilsa Smith Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilsa Smith Wagner Obituary
Ilsa Smith Wagner

Fort Pierce - Ilsa Smith Wagner, 84, of Fort Pierce, Florida passed away with her family by her side on September 1, 2019. Ilsa was born in Cuba and moved to Florida. She was an office administrator for Dr. Castillo. She was also a teacher assistant helping children with math and Spanish. Her hobbies included filling out word search books, gardening, watching her grandson Chas play soccer or baseball, and spoiling her dog, Lucky. She is survived by her sister, Natalia Silva and two sons, Charles J. (Diana) Smith and they have a son, Chas, and Anthony P. (Jessica) Wagner. Visitation will be conducted on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Haisley Funeral Home, 3015 Okeechobee Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34947. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 12:00pm (noon) at St. Helen's Church, 2085 Tallahassee Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Burial will follow at Hilcrest Memorial Gardens, 6026 North Us Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34946. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilsa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now