|
|
Ilsa Smith Wagner
Fort Pierce - Ilsa Smith Wagner, 84, of Fort Pierce, Florida passed away with her family by her side on September 1, 2019. Ilsa was born in Cuba and moved to Florida. She was an office administrator for Dr. Castillo. She was also a teacher assistant helping children with math and Spanish. Her hobbies included filling out word search books, gardening, watching her grandson Chas play soccer or baseball, and spoiling her dog, Lucky. She is survived by her sister, Natalia Silva and two sons, Charles J. (Diana) Smith and they have a son, Chas, and Anthony P. (Jessica) Wagner. Visitation will be conducted on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Haisley Funeral Home, 3015 Okeechobee Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34947. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 12:00pm (noon) at St. Helen's Church, 2085 Tallahassee Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Burial will follow at Hilcrest Memorial Gardens, 6026 North Us Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34946. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 6, 2019