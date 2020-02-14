|
|
Irene Echelman Cifelli
Sewall's Point - Irene Echelman Cifelli, of Sewall's Point, Florida died on February 4, 2020 in Stuart, at the age of 95.
Born in New York, she came to Stuart in 1980 from Easton Connecticut, where she lived most of her married life.
Before retirement Irene was a homemaker and paralegal in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She received her undergraduate degree from Douglass College of Rutgers University in 1946 and a paralegal degree from Sacred Heart University of Fairfield, Connecticut in 1976.
Irene was a longtime member of the American Association of University Women. She was a founding member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Treasure Coast and taught at Unitarian Universalist Church schools for many years. She belonged to the Women's Club of Stuart, Anchor-Line Yacht Club, the Martin County Council for the Arts, and the Martin County Historical Society.
Irene was a skillful cook, avid reader, lover of poetry and the New York Times crossword puzzle, and a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She and her husband were accomplished ballroom dancers who enjoyed world travel and vacation cruises.
She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 75 years, Armand (Bud) Cifelli; her loving sister Joan Brody; three children; Donna Bisson, of Shelton, CT, James Cifelli of Atlanta, GA., and Laura Reynolds, (James) of Huntsville, AL; seven grandchildren; Scott Bisson (Lisa), Stefanie Miley (Timothy), Jessica Borshuk (Michael), Claire Beres (Damon), Genevieve Cifelli, Tyler Reynolds (Mary Caroline), and Lindsay Roberts (Nathan). She also is survived by 5 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at the Treasure Coast Unitarian Universalist Church on Thursday, February 20th at 2:00pm.
Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, Florida. www.allcounty.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020