Irene "Renie" Parks
Port St. Lucie - Irene "Renie" Parks, 84 of Port St. Lucie. Our beloved wife, mother and sister passed away on February 22, 2020. Renie was a long time resident of the Treasure Coast having relocated to the area in 1974, where she worked at Indian River Plantation Resort on Hutchinson Island in Stuart for 15+ years and retired at the age of 55, at which time she and her husband travelled around the states with other friends in a motor-home caravan for many years. She was devoted to her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard; son Rick and daughter Annette. Renie was the baby of 12 brothers and sisters with 4 remaining; brothers Julius McDowell and Terry McDowell, sisters Lera Owens and Martha Shives; and many nieces and nephews, all living in North Carolina.
Renie loved to do arts and crafts such as making beautiful flower arrangements and decorative hand purses, which she would give to family and friends. She loved the giving more than the time spent making them.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating in her name to Treasure Coast Hospice, where she spent her last 2 weeks here on earth. From the minute she went to stay, she was happy, out of pain and at peace. Every member of the staff treated her with such kindness and love, which the family will be forever grateful.
A memorial service for Irene will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Aycock Funeral Home, 1504 Southeast Floresta Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020