Isabelle H. Williams
Isabelle H. Williams

Hobe Sound - Isabelle H. Williams, 88, of Hamden, CT and Hobe Sound, FL, died peacefully on June 1, 2020 in her Florida home following five years of declining health and progressive dementia. "Betty" was the widow of the late James McAdams Williams, M.D. She was the daughter of Robert Alexander and Isabelle (May Wilsdon) Harper. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Alexander Harper. Born February 5, 1932 and raised in Chicago's south side, she attended Morgan Park High School where she graduated as class valedictorian, went on to attend Cornel College, Iowa and graduated from Wesley Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.

Married in 1954, Betty and Jim lived in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Massachusetts before finally settling into their Hamden home of over fifty years. In 2008 they bought their home in Hobe Sound and began enjoying their winters there near their middle daughter.

An active Girl Scout leader, she frequently led her troops on bike trips and hikes around Sleeping Giant State Park and Brooksvale Park, and was the nurse at Camp Murray Day Camp during summer months. A lifelong dog lover, she spent many years as coordinator of the Mayflower Corgi Club Rescue program, placing dozens of dogs in forever homes.

She was a member of Spring Glen Church and PEO. Betty is survived by her daughters Laura (John) Petchler, Karen Mentor, and Julia (David) Pickett, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, Stuart, Florida 34994.

Condolences can be made at www.martin-funeral.com




Published in TC Palm from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
