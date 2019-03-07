|
|
Isabelle R. Windsor
Vero Beach, FL
Isabelle R. Windsor, 95, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away March 2, 2019, at VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach.
She was born April 18, 1923, in Hoopersville, MD to the late John Warren and Edna Rippons.
Isabelle met and married William L. Windsor in 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland and together, raised their family in Towson, Maryland. She was a former member of Woman's Eastern Shore Society and volunteered with many charitable and political organizations. They moved to Berlin, Maryland in 1976 where they owned and operated a General Insurance Agency, Windsor Enterprises.
After the death of her husband, Isabelle moved to Vero Beach in 1998. Over the past 21 years, she was an active member of the Vero Beach Yacht Club, Vero Beach Garden Club, the Republican Woman of Indian River County and Christ by the Sea United Methodist Church.
She leaves her memories to be cherished by her daughter, Jeannette W. Mahaney of Vero Beach; son, Bill Windsor and daughter-in-law, Carol of Vero Beach; brother, John Warner Rippons Jr.; grandchildren, William C. Windsor, Brittany Windsor, Cassie Zahller, and Christopher Carr, Lynn and Doug Divirgilio; Great grandchildren, James, Melanie, and David Divirgilio.
Isabelle was predeceased by her husband, William L. Windsor Sr.; daughter, Teresa Windsor; brother, Thomas Rippons; and sister, Jennie Lee Wilkins.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Florida 32960. Services will be private. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019