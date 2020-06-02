Isabelle Terlecky



1927-2020



Indian Harbour Beach, Florida. Isabelle Terlecky, 92, passed away on June 1, 2020 at Zon Beachside Assisted Living.



Isabelle was born in Youngstown, Ohio on 9-18-1927. She was one of nine children born to William Wary and Rose Larrocco Wary.



Isabelle graduated from East High School. She married Russell G. Phillips in 1947, a career military man, with whom she had one child, a daughter, Catherine. They traveled the United States extensively for his career.



In 1954 she returned to live in Ohio, where she raised her daughter and started a career with the Youngstown school system as a school secretary. In 1966, Isabelle married, Nick Terlecky, and became a step-mother to Beverly Terlecky.



Isabelle enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on Lake Erie, crafts, gardening, entertaining, and various clubs and walking.



In 2002, as a widow, she moved to Florida to enjoy the sunshine and outdoor lifestyle. Isabelle made a lovely home and many friends in the "Sunshine State".



Left to remember Isabelle are her daughter Catherine (Gene) Tucker of Brookfield, Ohio, Beverly (Tom) Housman of Hubbard, Ohio, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, her brothers, Tony, Nick, Joe, Jim and Frank, and her sisters, Catherine, Mary and Anna Marie.



Isabelle's daughter is grateful to Hospice of St. Francis in Melbourne, Florida for all the love and support they provided.



Final arrangements are being handled by Aycock Funeral home in Stuart, Florida. As per Isabelle's wishes, there are no calling hours or services planned.









