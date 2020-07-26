1/1
Stuart - Consuelo Iskyan Falkenburg, 85, of Stuart, passed away on July 10, 2020 of renal failure. She was born in New York City to parents John and Gertrude Iskyan. She grew up in Forest Hills, Queens where she acquired her life-long love of tennis.She moved to Deerfield Beach Florida in 1970 where she met and married tennis player Tom Falkenburg. They moved to Stuart 48 years ago and stayed for the rest of their lives. Together they launched the Falkenburg Tennis Club and participated in many tennis events throughout Florida and elsewhere. Connie was a unique individual, living a life full of all that she loved: tennis, her animals and her many friends in Stuart and around the world. Predeceased by her parents, beloved husband Tom, siblings Bernadette White, Joan Mulcahy, Jack Iskyan. Survived by step daughters Anita Green and Linda Cullum and nephews and nieces Bonnie White, Judy Mulcahy, Linda Adams, Ellen Mulcahy, John Mulcahy, Paul Iskyan, Joan O'Brian and Laura Endicott. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Connie's name to: Humane Society of the Treasure Coast,4100 SW Leighton Farm Avenue, Palm City FL 34990.




