|
|
J. Charles Gifford
Vero Beach, FL
J. Charles Gifford died in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife Margaret, two sons David and Michael, their wives Lorina and Debi, and three grandchildren Alyssa, Elyse and Lindsley. Charlie was born on March 19, 1934 and played football for the Vero Beach High School football team until he was injured and lost his left kidney. He graduated from the Dallas Institute - Gupton Jones College of Mortuary Science on June 22, 1956 and operated Cox-Gifford Funeral Home until 1984.
Charlie was grateful to have served his community and was tireless in this effort. Charlie and his family are well-known pioneers of Indian River County, and were celebrated as such at a Pioneer Dinner at the Heritage Center in 2008. He enjoyed motorhome travel with his wife Margaret and golfing with his sons David and Michael. Among other honors, Charlie served as the president of the Florida Funeral Directors Association from 1989 to 1993, was a proud Rotarian, Elk, Mason, and member of the First United Methodist Church. Charlie loved his family and will be sorely missed. Burial will be at a later date in Crestlawn Cemetery.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019