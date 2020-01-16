|
|
Jack A. McNeal
Jack A. McNeal passed peacefully at the VNA Hospice House Friday, January 10, 2020. Jack was born July 21,1946 in Vero Beach and graduated from VBHS in 1964. In 1966, he married Linda Rouse, his wife of 54 years. Jack served briefly in the Air Force before receiving honorable discharge due to the death of his father. He worked for BellSouth for 33 years as an electronics technician and was a volunteer with the Telephone Pioneers.
Jack dedicated over 20 years of his life to Scouting. He served as Cub Master to his son's Cub Scout Pack and as Assistant Scout Master to Boy Scout Troop 520. Jack and Linda were later invited to create a Scouting program for special needs students at the Wabasso School for Exceptional Education. They founded Troop/Post 550 which grew to include special needs members of all ages from our community. Jack and Linda, along with volunteers, helped these Scouts earn merit badges, learn to camp and fish, lead community service projects and attend Pow Wows. One of Jack's proudest accomplishments was developing an electronic beeping Easter egg that allowed many visually impaired children to participate in annual Easter egg hunts.
Jack was an active member of King's Baptist church and helped produce several of their annual Christmas community outreach programs. He also enjoyed delivering Schacht Groves' citrus to many local food pantries.
Jack leaves behind his wife Linda McNeal, two children Angela King (Randy) and Aaron McNeal (Jennifer), sister Linda Greer, grandchildren Samuel, Jaiden and Alina, niece Kym Wooten (Albert), nephew Brian McNeal (Janine), niece Allison McNeal, and great nieces and nephews Lauren, Lindsay, Leah, Alicia, Alex, and Austin. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Waldon McNeal and sister Manda Smith.
The family invites you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00am at King's Baptist Church with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, please bless the Hospice House with donations in memory of Jack. Donations can be made online at http://vnatc.org/ways-to-give/memorials-and-honorariums/ or mailed to VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020