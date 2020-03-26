Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
947 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 231-0220
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Ouellett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack B. Ouellett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack B. Ouellett Obituary
Jack B. Ouellett

Vero Beach - Jack Ouellett passed away suddenly in Vero Beach FL on March 20, 2020 at the age of 58. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jeannine Cummings Ouellett of Vero Beach FL. Jack was born in Salem MA to Adrian and Ruth Ouellett, graduated from Nashua High School, Nashua NH and Johnson & Wales School of Culinary Arts in Rhode Island with a degree in Restaurant Management. His career took him from Boston to Florida where he held positions in many fine dining restaurants and private clubs, and served as a personal chef to many. Jack was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Norman Bowden and Arturo Garcia. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sisters, Cheryl Bowden and Ruth Garcia, Vero Beach and Susan Ouellett ( Steve Wallerstein), Raymond NH, and brother, Neal Ouellett (Darlene) Portsmouth NH, six nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews.

Jack had many friends and was admired as a great host. He will be remembered fondly for his funny personality, great laugh and willingness to help wherever he saw a need. He was kind and generous and will be greatly missed.

Jack had a deep love of animals and was known as a talented dog trainer. Donations can be made in Jack's memory to Halo Rescue No-Kill Shelter online at halorescuefl.org.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now