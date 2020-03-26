|
Jack B. Ouellett
Vero Beach - Jack Ouellett passed away suddenly in Vero Beach FL on March 20, 2020 at the age of 58. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jeannine Cummings Ouellett of Vero Beach FL. Jack was born in Salem MA to Adrian and Ruth Ouellett, graduated from Nashua High School, Nashua NH and Johnson & Wales School of Culinary Arts in Rhode Island with a degree in Restaurant Management. His career took him from Boston to Florida where he held positions in many fine dining restaurants and private clubs, and served as a personal chef to many. Jack was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Norman Bowden and Arturo Garcia. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sisters, Cheryl Bowden and Ruth Garcia, Vero Beach and Susan Ouellett ( Steve Wallerstein), Raymond NH, and brother, Neal Ouellett (Darlene) Portsmouth NH, six nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews.
Jack had many friends and was admired as a great host. He will be remembered fondly for his funny personality, great laugh and willingness to help wherever he saw a need. He was kind and generous and will be greatly missed.
Jack had a deep love of animals and was known as a talented dog trainer. Donations can be made in Jack's memory to Halo Rescue No-Kill Shelter online at halorescuefl.org.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020