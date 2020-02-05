|
|
Jack C. English
Vero Beach - Jack C. English of Vero Beach passed away at his home on December 15, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by daughters Cindy and Mickey (Gary); son Art (Cathie); grandchildren Curtis (Jennifer), John (Alicia), Bill, Ben & Elizabeth; great granddaughters Michela & Amber, and dear friend Carolyn Gibson. The family invites friends to share in a celebration of his life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at noon. It will be held at the Garden Club of Indian River, 2526 17th Avenue, Vero Beach. In lieu of donations, Jack would be pleased if you supported the Vero Beach Theatre Guild.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 5 to Feb. 16, 2020