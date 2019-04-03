|
|
Jack Leonard Davis
Vero Beach, FL
It is with sadness we announce the death of Jack Leonard Davis on March 28, 2019. Jack was the third generation born in Indian River County, Fellsmere, on March 16, 1934 to L Arnold and Helen H. Davis. Jack was a lifelong resident of Indian River County. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard A. Davis; sons, Mark & Steve; daughters, Eve (who passed at birth) and Rene L. Davis. Jack is survived by his sister, Ada M. Teague, who was by his side through thick and thin! He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Jack will be sorely missed.
A graveside service with military honors will be held for Jack at the Sebastian Cemetery, Saturday, April 6, at 10:00 am. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 3, 2019