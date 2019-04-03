Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Sebastian Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Leonard Davis


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Leonard Davis Obituary
Jack Leonard Davis

Vero Beach, FL

It is with sadness we announce the death of Jack Leonard Davis on March 28, 2019. Jack was the third generation born in Indian River County, Fellsmere, on March 16, 1934 to L Arnold and Helen H. Davis. Jack was a lifelong resident of Indian River County. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard A. Davis; sons, Mark & Steve; daughters, Eve (who passed at birth) and Rene L. Davis. Jack is survived by his sister, Ada M. Teague, who was by his side through thick and thin! He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Jack will be sorely missed.

A graveside service with military honors will be held for Jack at the Sebastian Cemetery, Saturday, April 6, at 10:00 am. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now