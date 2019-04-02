|
|
Jack Matthews
Stuart, FL
Jack Matthews, 54, passed February 16th, 2019. He was a 30-year resident of Stuart, Florida. Jack was an amazing husband, brother, friend and steward of the community. He always met everyone with a smile, hug or handshake.
Jack was born July 28th, 1964 in Plainfield, NJ and grew up in Tennessee. Jack is preceded in death by his mother Jaqueline Patsko of New Haven, DE - father Joe Morrissey of Cocoa Beach, FL and mother in law Janice McCartney of Alden, MI. Jack is survived by his wife Holly McCartney of Stuart, FL - brother Don (Ceal) McJenkins of Millbrook, AL - father in law Craig McCartney and brother in law Shane McCartney both of Alden, MI - brother in law Scott McCartney of Royal Oak, MI and brother Jimmy McJenkins (Sue Ellen) of Birmingham, AL along with nieces, great nieces and many cousins.
Jack enjoyed life, cooking, football, working, tending to the yard, music, and painting. A lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan and supporter. Cooking and being in the kitchen on a Sunday gameday was a favorite pastime. Jack was known as a soup and chili master, with many family and friends enjoying his kitchen creations. The kitchen was Jack's favorite room.
Jack always greeted you with his twinkling eyes and smile. He loved All deeply. His love and compassion for people was infectious and endearing. If you ever had the privilege of meeting Jack, you fell in love with him and could feel his positive energy and enthusiasm for life.
Jack loved nature, especially the sunsets, bird watching, bees and butterflies, stars and the moon. He was an avid reader and most content to sit with a good book. Jack loved his family deeply.
Jack and his wife Holly were together for almost 21 years and built their life here in Stuart, FL. They enjoyed spending every moment with each other within the beauty of their home and surrounding areas.
Jack is and will be sorely missed by his wife, family, and friends.
We have lost a beautiful person, but we have All gained a beautiful angel to keep watch over us. A Celebration of Jack's life will be held April 7th, 2019 at Halpatiokee Park at 11am in Stuart, FL. Please come feel the love and kindness Jack was known for. Many Blessings and Much Love to All.
To my most favorite Love, my best friend - I miss you deeply.
1-4-3 Always and Forever
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 2, 2019