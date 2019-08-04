|
Jack Thomas Polizzi
Port St. Lucie - Jack Polizzi, 89, passed away peacefully on July 29,2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Jack was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1974. Jack is survived by the love of his life, Gloria, whom he has been married to for 63 years. He proudly served our Country in the United States Navy where he served on a destroyer, the Newman K. Perry as a radar technician. Jack was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus member as well as a member of St. Bernadette's Church. He previously worked for St. Vincent de Paul and was also a Realtor in Kings Isle. Survivors include his wife; Gloria Polizzi of Port St. Lucie, FL.; sister, Dolly Verguna of Brooklyn, New York as well as many beloved nieces & nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie, FL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 4, 2019