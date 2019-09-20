|
|
Jack Walter Favorite
Fort Pierce - Jack was born on October 4, 1942 in Frederick, Maryland. Along with his family, young Jack moved to Ft. Pierce, Florida in 1947. His final move was to heaven on September 17, 2019.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 55+ years, Carolyn Sue (Osborne) Favorite; son, Jack Walter Favorite II of Fort Pierce, FL; special grandson, 1st Lt, USAF, Cody Justin Favorite and wife, Meghan; and several brothers and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his mom & dad, John & Evelyn Favorite, four brothers, Richard, Carl, John and James.
During his high school and college years, Jack served on several service clubs including; The National Honor Society, Wheel Club sponsored by Rotary Clubs International, and Circle K sponsored by The Kiwanis Clubs International.
Jack was ordained into the gospel ministry in 1978. He enjoyed perhaps his most beloved & productive years while serving as a volunteer/full time Chaplain for the local Fire Dept. In all, he served the Fire Dept. for a grand total of 28 years including volunteer firefighter, filing clerk, fire fighter, dispatcher, property control agent, and purchasing agent.
He also served as a board member of the St. Lucie County Historical Society and was a volunteer at the St. Lucie County Regional Museum.
Jack was also the author and publisher of two books "Random Thoughts of a Rambling Mind" as well as a one man religious drama entitled "The Scribe".
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Lucie Historical Society, North Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34950.
Services: Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM with a service to follow at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 21st at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 20, 2019