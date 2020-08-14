Jackie Ralph Kidd
Jackie Ralph Kidd, 78, of Cocoa, Florida, former longtime resident of Fort Pierce, passed away on August 10, 2020.
A native Floridian, Jackie was born in Fort Pierce to the late Freddie and Laverne Kidd. He enlisted in the Air Force shortly out of high school, but not before he married his high school sweetheart Dola Ann Tucker, who he affectionately referred to as "Doe Doe" where he dutifully served for over 20 years, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. His 20 year Air Force career took him and his family around the country and other parts of the world until his retirement in 1980. After leaving the service, Jackie went on to a long career working in the Computer Science Field at the Kennedy Space Center until he retired in 2008, after when he settled into life in Cocoa, Florida. He was an avid chess player and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and reading, and began hostin"Fish-Fry" at his home. "Papa Jack" as he was affectionately known, opened his yard and his heart, and soon his yard was filled with family and friends, where eventually, the line was blurred, and everyone became "family".
Jackie was a devoted and loving husband, Father and grandfather, He was preceded in death by his wife of over 42 years, Dola Ann Kidd and his granddaughter Annalee Rose Cox.
Jackie is survived by his son William Kidd (Lisa) daughter Jewel Lynn Mitchell (Daniel); six grandchildren, Ashley Kidd (Brandon), Cody Mitchell (Amber), Sommer Cox (Tyler), William Kidd II, Cierra Mitchell, Danna Coghill (Benjamin) and thirteen beautiful great grandchildren.
A celebration of Jackie's life will be held in the near future.
A celebratory "Fish Fry" will be planned for a later date, to honor and show respect to a man who so many loved.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory.
