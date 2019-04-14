Jacobus Cornelis Kruiten



Vero Beach, FL



Jacobus Cornelis "Jack" Kruiten, age 85, of Vero Beach, passed away April 8, 2019. He was born in Velsen, The Netherlands. Jack was a graduate of the Dutch Merchant Marine Academy, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Jack moved to New York City, NY and South Miami, FL, prior to living in the Vero Beach area since 1994. He retired as operations manager of Nedlloyd Shipping, Coral Gables, FL, after 40 years. Jack was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Vero Beach. He was member of Vero Beach Sunrise Rotary Club and a Past Commander of the U.S. Power Squadron, Vero Beach. Jack is survived by his wife; three daughters; two son in laws; six grandchildren; an older brother & sister-in-law; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his former wife.



A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., June 15, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Vero Beach.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Rotary Club of Vero Beach Sunrise Foundation, P.O. Box 6274, Vero Beach, FL 32961. Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary