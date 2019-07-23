|
Jacque Edward Sohm
Vero Beach - Jacque Edward Sohm, age 81, died in Vero Beach, Florida of pancreatic cancer. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Edward William and Ardith Shepard Sohm. Jacque attended Bedford, Ohio schools where he was Salutatorian of his graduating class and attended Dartmouth College, class of 1960, on a full Navy scholarship. After graduating, he served in the United States Marine Corps for three years and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He subsequently enrolled in night school at New York University School of Business where he received his Masters Degree of Business Administration. Jacque worked in the New York office of the First National Bank of Chicago in its municipal bond department for his entire career of 35 years. He retired as a Senior Vice President. During this time, he resided with his family in Scarsdale, New York. He is survived by his wife, Lucy, after 56 years of marriage, their two children, Jeffrey Shepard Sohm and his wife, Marcella Wainwright and Sarah Hampton Sohm all of Manhattan, two grandchildren, Marcella Hampton Sohm of Washington, DC, Jeffrey Shepard Sohm, Jr. of Manhattan and his sister Ardith LaShell of Jacksonville, Florida. Jacque was an avid golfer. He was a member of Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York for 25 years and Bent Pine Golf Club of Vero Beach, Florida for 24 years. Those who wish to make a donation in Jacque's memory may give to VNA Hospice House, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Florida, 32960.
Published in the TC Palm on July 23, 2019