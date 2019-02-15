|
|
Jacqueline Ann Macey
Stuart, FL
Jacqueline Ann Macey, age 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Carson Valley Medical Center in Gardnerville, Nevada. She was born January 3, 1946 in Rochester, New York to Robert Fredrick Schumacher and Ruth Ann Schumacher. She was the oldest of 6 children. She graduated from Pittsford High School in Pittsford NY. She moved to Annapolis MD where she attended Mrs. Fleets business school. Jackie worked at the Board of Education until her retirement. After retiring, Jackie moved from Annapolis, Maryland to Stuart, Florida to be close to her parents. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, making people laugh and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Jackie is survived by her son James Douglas Macey, her daughter, Andrea Macey Andersson, her five grandchildren, her loving brothers and sisters and her many nieces and nephews.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 15, 2019