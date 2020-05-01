|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Ramsten
Stuart - Jacqueline Ann Ramsten, "Jackie", age 77, of Stuart Florida, went home to be with our Lord on April 26th, 2020. On her road to recovery from liver cancer, she passed away unexpectedly in her sleep.
Born in Warsaw Indiana on November 20th 1942, she was the loving daughter of Norman Kelly and Vereen Warren Kelly and a doting sister to brothers David and Daniel Kelly. All preceded her in death.
Jackie had a deep love for her family and friends. Her pride and joy were her daughters and grandchildren. She was a devoted and loving mother and "Grammy". She will greatly be missed.
She is survived by her daughters Salli Kelchner Bougas, ( Pete), Kelly Kelchner Pearson, Julie Kelchner Cushing (Sean) and her 7 grandchildren.
Published in the TC Palm from May 1 to May 3, 2020