Brister Funeral Home - Immokalee
221 N. 3rd Street P.O. Box 3177
Immokalee, FL 34143
239-657-3500
James Aaron Stewart, 58 years old, passed away May 20, 2019 in Felda, Florida.

Aaron was born in Miami, Florida on July 27, 1960 to James and Glinda (Hopkins) Stewart. He graduated from Vero Beach High School in 1978. He worked in agriculture, operating heavy equipment.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marilyn Stewart. He leaves behind 2 sons: Nathan Williams and David Williams, 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild. 4 sisters: Janice Jones, Debbie Leko, Lisa Cooler, Kathy Anzualda; 1 brother: John Paul Stewart. Also mourning his loss is his devoted fiance Terly, his extended family, and his many friends.

The memorial service is pending. Condolences can be left online at www.bristerfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 25, 2019
