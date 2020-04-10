|
James and Deanne Leierzapf
Port Saint Lucie - James Leierzapf and Deanne Ronemus Leierzapf 1939-2020
James Edward Leierzapf and Deanne Ronemus Leierzapf passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020. Jim and Dee's love will always be felt. Always the gentleman, Jim's strength and poise touched so many people and helped us all to become the very best we can be. With a mischievous twinkle in her blue eyes, Dee embraced everyone she met with her laugh & smile. They would be proud for us to continue encouraging and embracing each other just as they have done for us all these years. Jim was born April 8, 1939 in Pittsburg, PA. Dee was born September 23, 1939 in Springfield, OH.
Jim and Dee met in 1960 and both graduated in the Spring of 1961. Dee graduated from Miami of Ohio with a teaching degree in Physical Education and Math. Jim graduated from Whittenburg University in Springfield, OH then went on to obtain his Master's Degree in History from University of North Carolina in 1962. Married on August 27th 1961, Jim and Dee moved to Miami, Florida where Jim taught history at Miami-Dade College. While Dee created a loving home for their family, Jim's career changed to Sales & Marketing in Lilburn, GA and closed in 1988 as VP of Marketing for Diebold in Akron, Ohio. After retiring from Diebold, Jim and Dee moved to Cary, NC. Together they opened a Nationwide Insurance Agency and in the following 10 years became one of the Top 10 Nationwide agencies in North Carolina. Upon retiring from Nationwide, Jim and Dee moved to Port St Lucie, FL where they continued to enjoy boating, friends, and family.
Jim and Dee are survived by their loving children and grandchildren: daughter Adena Leierzapf Williams and her husband George Daniel Williams, III currently in Port St Lucie, FL; son Edward Louis Leierzapf and his wife Carey Buttlar Leierzapf currently in Athens, GA; grandsons, Tanner James Leierzapf and Ian Edward Leierzapf; step-grandson Brian Scott Williams in Augusta, GA; Jim's brother John Leierzapf previously of Harrisburg, PA currently in Port St. Lucie, FL; Jim's sisters Patti Jerzy-Roman in Lake Havasu, CA and Bonnie Nipar in Los Angeles, CA.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020