James Bayard Taylor, IV



Jensen Beach - James Bayard Taylor, IV, 81, a resident of Jensen Beach, FL, departed this life Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, James Bayard Taylor, V. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dolores "Dolly," children, Brian (Deanna), Suzanne (Jon) and Robert (Kimberly), 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends. James was a veteran of the United States Navy and dedicated over 40 years to fire service. He was also a police officer and active in a lot of organizations, including being a member of the Masonic Order for over 60 years. He owned a pest control business and was active in Pennsylvania and Florida pest management. Services will be private.









