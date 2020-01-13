|
|
James C. Gallagher
Stuart - James C. Gallagher aka Jimmy Go Boy passed away on January 2, 2020 at the age of 76.
He is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth, (Penny) Gallagher and his best dog friend, Murphy. Jim is also survived by his children, Antoinette L Karlin and husband William, James P Gallagher and wife Beth, and Ryen Gallagher McGee. In addition, his three stepchildren, Scott Cornish and wife Kim, Gregory Cornish and Kristen (Kitty) Harper and husband Jeffrey. Also, his beautiful grandchildren; Jacob, Nicole, Madison, Delaney, Chloe, Daisey, Maddie, Alysia, Anthony, Frank, Gracie, Charlotte, Ellory, and great grandchildren Mason and Logan.
Jim worked for Florida Power and Light for 25 plus years. He took pride in being the first one in, last to leave, called everyone by their name, looked everyone in the eye, and never arrived late. Although a less than average statue and life span, Jim did not live an average life. He traveled where he wanted to travel, laughed or spoke inappropriately at every chance, hiccuped after every meal, learned what he wanted to learn, fixed what he wanted to fix, and loved who he wanted to love. To speak of another love, Jim loved his golf game, golf buddies, and was always passionate about practicing. His scores reflected his hard work to include seven impressive hole-in-1's.
The family invites all who loved him to join us and raise a glass, share a story, and celebrate his life on Saturday, February 1st at the Jensen Beach Country Club, (Eagle Marsh Golf Course clubhouse) from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the in Jimmy's honor.
And in his words, which were never goodbye, but always "See Ya!" See ya, Jimmy Go Boy!
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020