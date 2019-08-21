|
James D. "Dan" Chastain
Vero Beach - James D. "Dan" Chastain, age 83, a long time resident of Vero Beach, passed away following a courageous battle with Glioblastoma on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Pelican Landing surrounded by family. He was born on December 1, 1935 in Birmingham, AL to Jimmie Marie Jenkins Chastain and John Chastain. He is survived by his beloved wife Debbie Scattergood Chastain of 31 years and loving father to daughter, Marguerite Chastain of Vero Beach. Other survivors include son, James Glen Chastain, granddaughter, Danielle Chastain of Lake Placid, FL, sister-in-law Betty Chastain and niece, Terry Chastain, both of Huntsville, AL and nephew, Tim Chastain of Allen, TX. Also survived by sister-in-law Katherine Chastain; niece Kathy Stroud; nephew Michael Chastain of Houston, TX and Steve Chastain of CA. Dan is predeceased by his parents, sister Juanita Chastain and brothers William Chastain and Gerald Chastain. Dan spent his junior high years in Tucson, AZ and graduated from Bellevue High School in Bellevue, WA in 1954. He attended Jacksonville State University in Alabama. Dan loved his country and was proud to serve in the United States Navy from 1956-1960. Dan moved to the Vero area from Miami where he worked in finance for GMAC. He spent the following 26 1/2 years working in the Savings and Loan business in Indian River County. His final working years were spent in the engineering department of the County Utilities for nearly 20 years. Dan first joined Christ by the Sea United Methodist Church in 1972 and married Debbie there. In his younger years, Dan was active in the Jaycees, Rotary Club and Vero Beach Yacht Club. He loved the water-boating, fishing and walking the beach. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, playing golf and gardening. Dan adored his wife, daughter, and granddaughter greatly, all whom he was known for constantly bragging about their successes. Also, his pup Schatzie who became his best friend during retirement. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. Visitation will be held at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach from 4-7:00pm on Friday, August 23, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ by the Sea United Methodist Church at 10:30am on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA/Hospice Foundation 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960; Christ by the Sea United Methodist Church Endowment fund, 3755 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963 or The , 3375 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 21, 2019