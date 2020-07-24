1/
James E. Cardwell
James E. Cardwell

Port St. Lucie - James E. Cardwell, 87, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away on July 23, 2020.

James was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Howard and the late Gladys Cardwell. He moved to Michigan as a young boy and remained there until relocating to Southern Florida 42 years ago. James was the owner of Intra-Coastal Delivery Service in Riviera Beach and Pompano Beach, Florida.

James was the beloved husband of Nancy R. Cardwell for the past 41 years; loving father of Jeffrey Cardwell and his wife Debra, Lisa Johnson and her husband Brian, and the late David Cardwell; adored grandfather of Jamison Cardwell, Rachel Johnson and Eric Johnson.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to Mercy Ships at https://donate.mercyships.org/

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory.






Published in TC Palm from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
