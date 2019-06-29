|
|
James E. Dean,
Bedford, NH - James E. Dean, 97, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Elliot Hospital, Manchester, NH.
James was born on November 26, 1921, in Brewer, Maine, the son of the late Thomas E. and Mary (Kelley) Dean. He grew up in Bangor, graduated from John Bapst High School, and attended Husson College. James served in the United States Navy during World War II in the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters.
When he returned home, worked as a salesman and was well known in the New England area, representing the food and clothing industries such as Kraft Cheese and Lee Jeans. On April 16, 1955, James married Adele Hallinan and they had two daughters, Ann and Patricia.
James retired in 1973 and enjoyed wintering in Vero Beach, FL and summering in Cape Elizabeth, ME. He always loved meeting new people and talking with them, boating on Sebago Lake, walking, and photography. He was a longtime communicant of St. Bartholomew's Church. In 2015, James moved to Bedford, NH, to be closer to family.
James was predeceased by his sister, Priscilla Caliendo; and a brother, Robert Dean. He is survived by his two daughters, Ann O'Connor and her husband Gerald of Merrimack, NH, and Patricia Provencher and her husband Barry of Wrentham, MA; five grandchildren, James, Holly and Samantha O'Connor and Amy and Margaret Provencher; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours celebrating James' life will be held from 8:30AM - 10:00AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM at St. Bartholomew's Church, 8 Two Lights Rd, Cape Elizabeth. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. To view James' obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 29, 2019