|
|
James E. Marley
Vero Beach - James E. Marley, our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, died peacefully on January 25, 2020. He was surrounded by his family in Vero Beach, Florida.
Born on July 18, 1935, in Marietta, PA to the late Earl and Elsie Marley, Jim was preceded in death by his son, James E. Marley, Jr.
Jim was blessed to have many wonderful years of happiness with the love of his life, Melinda. His pride and joy included his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Peter); son, Robert; daughter, Kim (Mark); son, Stephen (Kristy); daughter, Elizabeth (Christopher); grandchildren, James E. Marley, II (Whitney), Josephine, and June; great-grandchildren Dante, Kaylinn Elsa and Declan; and very special friends, Jim and Barb Marakowski.
Jim lived an incredibly full and distinguished life. In addition to his immensely successful business career, he was a man who consistently demonstrated service and kindness to those in need. Jim epitomized the very best characteristics of a servant leader. His fundamental beliefs in academic excellence, perseverance, loyalty, and dedication guided his life and career as an executive and philanthropist. An avid sportsman who loved hunting and shooting, Jim also enjoyed sharing his decades-long passion for Penn State football with family and friends. A true gentleman who treated everyone with respect and dignity, he inspired others to work hard, be compassionate, and never give up on their dreams.
Jim was a graduate of Pennsylvania State University, B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering (1957), and Drexel University, M.S. in Mechanical Engineering (1963). He was employed at AMP Incorporated from 1963 to 1998 and held many executive positions including President and Chief Operating Officer, and Chairman of the Board. He was a founding member of Sageworth Trust Company and was the owner of Bavarian Select Auto. His list of credentials includes holding numerous patents and serving on dozens of Boards to include Armstrong Holdings, Inc., Meritor Automotive Inc., Harsco Corporation, Penn State University as the Chair, College of Engineering's Grand Destiny campaign, Pinnacle Health System, Inc., and more. He has also served as Chairman of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.
Jim and Melinda continually demonstrated their commitment to giving through their philanthropic efforts which includes the establishment of The James and Melinda Marley Emergency Needs Fund through the Perry County Community Foundation; endowments and scholarships to Penn State University; Indian River Hospital Foundation; Pinnacle Health System Foundation; YWCA of Greater Harrisburg; and others too numerous to mention.
Jim was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church of Vero Beach, Florida, where a memorial service will be held on February 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Pennsylvania on March 14th at a time to be named in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church of Vero Beach, 2365 Pine Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32960 (in memory of Jim Marley), The James and Melinda Marley Emergency Needs Fund, c/o The Foundation for Enhancing Communities, Perry County Community Foundation, 200 N 3rd St, 8th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101, or, if you prefer, a donation to a in Jim's name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020