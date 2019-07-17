|
James F. Johnston Sr.
Vero Beach - James F. Johnston Sr. 91, died July 10, 2019 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach Florida following complications from a heart attack on June 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Janice H Johnston, two sons Jim (Laura), Gary (Sally) six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was born on June 21, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York where he spent his youth until joining the US Navy. He was stationed in South Carolina and Florida and earned the rank of Chief Petty Officer. After serving for 20 years he retired and worked various jobs and sales. He was co-owner of Scooter's Barkery in Wabasso, FL for 14 years. His passion was his family and sports. Services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory. 916 17th Street, Vero Beach, FL, 32960. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Mark's Anglican Church in Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 17, 2019