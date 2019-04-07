|
Dr. James Herbert Stewart
Vero Beach, FL
James Herbert Stewart passed away peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson Disease on March 30, 2019 at the age of 92.
The son of Charles and Ruby Stewart, Jim was born in Ligon, Kentucky on May 25, 1926.
He attended Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky and graduated from University of Kentucky at the age of 16. He then went to Tulane University in New Orleans for his medical training. He graduated from medical school at the age of 20. His spent his internship and residency at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Called out of his residency by the United States Navy, he was assigned to the Marine Corps and shipped to Korea without any basic military training. He was the only surgeon at the battle of the Chosin Reservoir, 1st Marine Division, where he received the Bronze Star with Combat V for Valor. He also served as surgeon for the Mediterranean 6th Fleet, retiring at the rank of Commander.
Jim is survived by his wife, Pat Clark Stewart of Vero Beach, and his three children: Jenny (Stan) of Vero Beach, Cynthia (Garry) of Naples, Florida, and James Jr. of Vero Beach, sister, Earlene Evans of Memphis, Tennessee. Also, four grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Allan, and sister Betty Brouillette.
A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church on April 9th at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Vero Beach, Florida, Alice Lloyd College, 100 Purpose Road, Pippa Passes, Kentucky, or to VNA Hospice House, Vero Beach, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 7, 2019