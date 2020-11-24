1/
James John Bove
James John Bove

Vero Beach - Jim Bove died on November 18, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida. He was born James John Bove in Astoria, New York on January 11, 1943 to Donato (Daniel) J Bove and Mary Carella Bove.

Jim received his BA from Notre Dame 1964 and his JD from Albany Law School in 1968. He served in the United States Army stationed in Germany 1968-1970.

He then worked for Lybrand, Ross Brothers & Montgomery, New York City and Green, Murray & Dagher Law Firm in Sayville, New York until 1982. After a sabbatical in Spain, he was in commercial real estate development. In 1999 he relocated to Vero Beach, Florida.

Patsy & Jim became members of the Grand Harbor Golf and Beach Club where they resided. He enjoyed playing golf there and travelled with his golf clubs playing in many countries. He loved to travel on cruise ships. Marbella, Spain was one of his favorite annual visits.

Throughout his life, he was a loving husband, son and brother, a kind and thoughtful friend, and a well-traveled gentleman.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Patricia (Patsy) Wellman and his sister, Diane Bove Blanco and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach, FL.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.








Published in TC Palm from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
